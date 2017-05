Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What Your Paying for Seadoo Cores #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,977 What Your Paying for Seadoo Cores I have tons(and tons) of Seadoo 2-stroke core engines, cranks, cylinders, etc. I'm not sure how much you guys are paying and what issues you won't accept(broken bolts, case damage and such). My idea is to drive it all down and trade for an engine or two. Please let me know where to find the relevant info. Thanks, Matt #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Posts 5 Re: What Your Paying for Seadoo Cores Call our financing department, and we will see what we can do for you. 877-330-0231 SBT Tech Support is here to help with your problems.

