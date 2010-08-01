|
Top Dog
MILLER Q MOTOR "fresh rebuild"
This is the motor out of Kenny Ritchie's XPL now owned by Gary Warner .....crank is completely rebuilt new pistons ,assembled engine pics to come!!!Comes with new updated Miller ported cases ,new sleeves,pistons,counter bal shaft ,crank,lightened PTO and flywheel,Miller Q head and domes this motor willwork with any pipe combination and can be setup to run on pump gas $4000 OBO
IMG_3091.JPGIMG_3092.JPGIMG_3093.JPGIMG_3094.JPGIMG_3095.JPGIMG_3096.JPGIMG_3097.JPG
