  Today, 07:47 AM
    Matt Braley
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    43
    Bad Batch of Seadoo Fuel Valves

    I was having great luck with these so before last season I loaded up on them. They were out of stock for a bit and then after these came in I started to notice they were DOA. These all leak air straight in and out of them.

    I talked with someone else who had the issue and they said you guys knew about it and covered him on it. Would it be possible for me to trade these back in for good ones? Thanks in advance.

