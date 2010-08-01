Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bad Batch of Seadoo Fuel Valves #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,977 Bad Batch of Seadoo Fuel Valves I was having great luck with these so before last season I loaded up on them. They were out of stock for a bit and then after these came in I started to notice they were DOA. These all leak air straight in and out of them.



I talked with someone else who had the issue and they said you guys knew about it and covered him on it. Would it be possible for me to trade these back in for good ones? Thanks in advance.



Last edited by Matt Braley; Today at 07:48 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) SBT Tech 3, SBT-Tech Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules