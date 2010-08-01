Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rpot hydraulic trim tabs #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Pa Age 37 Posts 1,396 Rpot hydraulic trim tabs Mint set of Rpot trim tabs ,they came off an XPL but will fit many different makes and models I never installed it ,going a different way with my project so I don't need these anymore these would be perfect for a 4-Tech XPL $675 to your door OBO shipping overseas available

IMG_2981.JPGIMG_2982.JPGIMG_2983.JPGIMG_2984.JPGIMG_2985.JPGIMG_2986.JPG Attached Images IMG_2987.JPG (813.4 KB, 4 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules