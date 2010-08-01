pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:28 AM #1
    mcycleski
    mcycleski is online now
    Top Dog mcycleski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Pa
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,396

    Rpot hydraulic trim tabs

    Mint set of Rpot trim tabs ,they came off an XPL but will fit many different makes and models I never installed it ,going a different way with my project so I don't need these anymore these would be perfect for a 4-Tech XPL $675 to your door OBO shipping overseas available
    IMG_2981.JPGIMG_2982.JPGIMG_2983.JPGIMG_2984.JPGIMG_2985.JPGIMG_2986.JPG
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 