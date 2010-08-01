pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:22 AM #1
    ham&cheese
    ham&cheese is offline
    PWCToday Newbie ham&cheese's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Bellflower CA
    Posts
    10

    1993 Kawasaki Super Chicken - Looking for stickers from stock graphics

    Hey guys I ened up picking up a stock 1993 Kawasaki 650 SC .. I am looking to buy small stickers from the original graphics. It's a really clean super chicken.! And all I need to turn it back to how it came from the dealer are these two stickers. Maybe someone has some nos for sale? I need the Kawasaki jet ski sticker one the passenger rear of the ski and the Kawasaki sticker on the side of the steering column.. Here are some pics of my SC and then pics of the stickers I need.
    Thanks in advance
    Last edited by ham&cheese; Today at 03:24 AM.
