Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha waveblaster 2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Kent Age 30 Posts 1 Yamaha waveblaster 2 Hi I'm new to the forum and a newbie to owning a jet ski.

I hope Simone may be able to help with an issue I currently have. I have a Yamaha waveblaster 769 (1996) that has a running issue. I have the top end rebuild back end of last season as I was loosing power ( cut clip had come of the piston and scored the Barrera and the piston ) £1200 later I got the ski back winterised and left in the garage until a few weeks ago. Prior to having the ski rebuilt it started on the button every time instantly not after a few attempts it was always on the button. Since the rebuild I have been out once to run it in for about 2 hours just taking it easy no full throttle. Now it took me a while to start it but it did start and I can only assume it was from being stored for a while. When I got home to flush it out I noticed that the flushing water did not come out of the pee hole any more it was more like vapour but no steady flow like before and the ski would not idle when being flushed but seemed to idle when I turned the water off. Any way I put it back in the garage until next time. Well this weekend we went out, was a nice day. That confident I oused it down the beach unloaded it and eventually got it started but it run like a bag of crap ( sounded like not enough fuel getting through ) any way it died on me. So I got it out the water and managed to start it on the trailer and run fine sounded normal so back to the water I went and it done the same thing sounded starved and wanted to cut out. I'm no mechanic but I have a new fuel filter new fuel checked all the fuel lines and return it to tank ( I have a manual fuel prime pump on it )



sorry for the essay. My question is do u think these issues are related to the rebuild or am I just having a bad day, it's booked in for next week but I just wanted to gather some thoughts, the ski run fine before the rebuild and just to add th repair place is a well established and respected repairer so I'm sure all the work is correct, ( just to add I did store the ski for 6 years before latte season) could it be fuel related possibly carbouretor but why does it seem to run ok on stand but not in the water and the same when flushing it won't idle.



i would be very greatfulo for any infomation



thank you



