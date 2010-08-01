1993 Kawasaki 650 Sport Cruiser - Looking for original graphics
Hey guys I ened up picking up a stock 1993 Kawasaki 650 SC .. I am looking to buy small stickers from the original graphics. It's a really clean super chicken.! And all I need to turn it back to how it came from the dealer are these two stickers. Maybe someone has some nos for sale? I need the Kawasaki jet ski sticker on the passenger rear of the ski and the Kawasaki sticker on the side of the steering column.. Here are some pics of my SC and then pics of the stickers I need.
Thanks in advance