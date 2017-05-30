Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Finally tracked down an X2 #1 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 823 Finally tracked down an X2 Been chasing one for a while and they are rare as hens teeth around here. I was bummed as I missed a mint 94 a month ago. The ones that do come up for sale are about 4 hrs from me and by the time I can get to them they are sold. This one popped up 3.5 hrs away (not counting the hour sitting in road construction lol). Of course it's the year I didn't want (89), but beggars can't be choosers. The guy had 1 pic of it and I decided to take the gamble. He said it ran great (don't they all) and for a grand, which is cheap around here, I decided to make the drive.



Well I get there and am a little disappointed cause the body is rougher than described. Not horrible, but it has it's fair share of minor chips and gouges. I am fairly pleased with what's under the hood though. Big head accusteer, pjs exhaust, mds ignition, pjs nozzle. Well I ran off and forgot to bring a battery with me, and as usual the one in the ski was dead. Due to not being able to pull a compression check I offered 750 which he accepted. If motor needs rebuild I'll pull parts and sell them and replace with an 800.



20170530_183544.jpg20170530_183608.jpg20170530_183623.jpg20170530_183639.jpg20170530_202949.jpg

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2011 Location New Mexico Age 37 Posts 41 Re: Finally tracked down an X2 Decent find. Let me know if you want to get rid of the exhaust if you swap in a 800.

