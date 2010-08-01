Whats up, I am needing some incite on how to set up my duel round body BN38s on my pp 550

I just rebuilt a pp 550 and am still having trouble getting it to run right without loading up

set up:
Milled head, ported and polished, duel cooling, stock bore.
all Mariner bolt on's - full pipe, manifold, duel intake, water box
K&N filter

fuel set up:
one pick up to a "T" that goes to both carbs
one pick up for primer
"T" connects both returns

Questions:
How are you guys running your fuel lines?
What are your carb settings?
Do you have a restrictor in your return line?

any extra advice??

Thanks in advance!!!