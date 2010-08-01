Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Advice on Duel BN 38s on a PP 550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location H816 Posts 33 Advice on Duel BN 38s on a PP 550 Whats up, I am needing some incite on how to set up my duel round body BN38s on my pp 550



I just rebuilt a pp 550 and am still having trouble getting it to run right without loading up



set up:

Milled head, ported and polished, duel cooling, stock bore.

all Mariner bolt on's - full pipe, manifold, duel intake, water box

K&N filter



fuel set up:

one pick up to a "T" that goes to both carbs

one pick up for primer

"T" connects both returns



Questions:

How are you guys running your fuel lines?

What are your carb settings?

Do you have a restrictor in your return line?



any extra advice??



