PWCToday Newbie
Advice on Duel BN 38s on a PP 550
Whats up, I am needing some incite on how to set up my duel round body BN38s on my pp 550
I just rebuilt a pp 550 and am still having trouble getting it to run right without loading up
set up:
Milled head, ported and polished, duel cooling, stock bore.
all Mariner bolt on's - full pipe, manifold, duel intake, water box
K&N filter
fuel set up:
one pick up to a "T" that goes to both carbs
one pick up for primer
"T" connects both returns
Questions:
How are you guys running your fuel lines?
What are your carb settings?
Do you have a restrictor in your return line?
any extra advice??
Thanks in advance!!!
