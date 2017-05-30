|
HF Sealed Batteries
Picked up a couple Harbor Freight sealed batteries. They seem to
work fine. Weight is about 8lbs. $32 with 20% coupon, reg 39$.
Batteries are for the generators they sell and should be on the shelf
close by. Sorry if its been posted before, I just saw them and thought I'd
them a try in a few units I have for sale.
