Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HF Sealed Batteries #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 2,005 HF Sealed Batteries Picked up a couple Harbor Freight sealed batteries. They seem to

work fine. Weight is about 8lbs. $32 with 20% coupon, reg 39$.

Batteries are for the generators they sell and should be on the shelf

close by. Sorry if its been posted before, I just saw them and thought I'd

them a try in a few units I have for sale.



