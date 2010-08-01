pxctoday

  Today, 08:29 PM #1
    truerider411
    2003 stock sxr NO RPM's HELP

    Hi guys, hope you can help me quick. I wasn't able to find the answer searching in the forum. I have an 03 sxr. Bone stock. Just finished rebuilding the Ebox. (sbt ignition) and I cant get the ski to rev up. I am yet to put it in the water. I bought it and the seller said it only needed a new cdi. after replacing the shortblock I also replaced the cdi with an SBT one. The ski will not rev out now. I have tried unplugging the water sensor inside the ebox and that doesn't help. any suggestion are greatly appreciated. Thank you.
  Today, 08:47 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: 2003 stock sxr NO RPM's HELP

    Maybe the SBT CDI is faulty. Try a Kawasaki OEM CDI...
