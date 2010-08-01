Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 750ss running odd after top end gasket #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2006 Location Atlanta Posts 785 93 750ss running odd after top end gasket 93 Kawasaki 750ss. I noticed water on my plugs last summer, so I replaced the head gasket and base gasket. Compression shows 139 on each cylinder, a little low.



ski starts up and idles fine. When I take it out on the water, it sounds more "deep" and almost gives off like a moan sound. It also doesn't go top speed, just kind of pans out probably around 25-30 mph. Before I replaced the gaskets, it was just running a few mph slower.



I don't know if this plays a roll. When I put the engine back in the ski, I forgot to bolt up the drive shaft seal to the hull. Now that seal has a crack in the body and needs replacing.



I'm okay with a wrench but I wasn't confident when I put the head back on it, that it would run right. Maybe it needs new pistons? If that's the case I'm inclined to just buy a new SBT motor. I know I can switch them out easy and would give my ski an extended life. 1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi

