Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: js550 to yamaha 650 conversion #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 54 js550 to yamaha 650 conversion Hi,



Most likely going to be getting a 91 superjet 650 bone stock... I want to convert to a 701 so i was thinking of putting the 650 in the 86 JS550. My question is what is going to be needed electronically to complete the conversion?



Thanks in advance!



chief #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 441 Re: js550 to yamaha 650 conversion You will need to bring all the electronics over with the engine, then just hook up the start and stop wires and the battery.



Do I swap the eboxes out or swap internals. If it's eboxes, is there a bracket to mount? Or do I have to make one

