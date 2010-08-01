pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:56 PM #1
    js550 to yamaha 650 conversion

    Hi,

    Most likely going to be getting a 91 superjet 650 bone stock... I want to convert to a 701 so i was thinking of putting the 650 in the 86 JS550. My question is what is going to be needed electronically to complete the conversion?

    Thanks in advance!

    chief
  2. Today, 06:49 PM #2
    Re: js550 to yamaha 650 conversion

    You will need to bring all the electronics over with the engine, then just hook up the start and stop wires and the battery.
    750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139
    Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310

    Classic 911 website: http://members.rennlist.com/bgruen/

  3. Today, 07:30 PM #3
    Re: js550 to yamaha 650 conversion

    Do I swap the eboxes out or swap internals. If it's eboxes, is there a bracket to mount? Or do I have to make one
