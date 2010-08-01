|
js550 to yamaha 650 conversion
Hi,
Most likely going to be getting a 91 superjet 650 bone stock... I want to convert to a 701 so i was thinking of putting the 650 in the 86 JS550. My question is what is going to be needed electronically to complete the conversion?
Thanks in advance!
chief
You will need to bring all the electronics over with the engine, then just hook up the start and stop wires and the battery.
Do I swap the eboxes out or swap internals. If it's eboxes, is there a bracket to mount? Or do I have to make one
