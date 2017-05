Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: South Bay Riding #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 39 South Bay Riding Hey y'all I'm looking for some people to ride with in the South Bay. Mainly Anderson or Calero. I've got a 550 and could use some people to ride with since most of the time none of my friends are up for it. I work in Sunnyvale and was thinking I could be on the water by 430-5 on weekdays and whenever on the weekends.



I'm planning on being out on Anderson this weekend forsure doing some carb tweaking and hopefully riding. Shoot me a PM if you're in the area and let's ride!

