2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs
2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs, fires great with fresh plugs shut the machine off pull out plugs and they are so wet that they it fire. 140/150 for compression looking for some help on what could be causing this!
Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs
What have you done to the engine/carb? is anything new or rebuilt?
Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs
No all stock have not done anything I have put about 5 gallons through it after have been being fogged for the year
Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs
Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs
How much time is on the motor? what pre-mix ratio are you using? compression difference is getting toward the limit. could be time for re-ring and possibly honing. could you have possibly double poured oil into the can on accident?
Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs
Not sure on how many hours....premix 50:1....no on the double pour of oil although I wish it was that easy....the ski ran great I fell off then the issue started I know the exact moment it happened.....seems weird how sudden it happened!
