pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 05:48 PM #1
    quitb4Isit
    quitb4Isit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Location
    Whitelaw WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    4

    2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs

    2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs, fires great with fresh plugs shut the machine off pull out plugs and they are so wet that they it fire. 140/150 for compression looking for some help on what could be causing this!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:53 PM #2
    Chief775
    Chief775 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    27
    Posts
    54

    Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs

    What have you done to the engine/carb? is anything new or rebuilt?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:56 PM #3
    quitb4Isit
    quitb4Isit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Location
    Whitelaw WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    4

    Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs

    No all stock have not done anything I have put about 5 gallons through it after have been being fogged for the year
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:14 PM #4
    Chief775
    Chief775 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    27
    Posts
    54

    Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs

    I would check your reeds
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:24 PM #5
    Chief775
    Chief775 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    27
    Posts
    54

    Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs

    How much time is on the motor? what pre-mix ratio are you using? compression difference is getting toward the limit. could be time for re-ring and possibly honing. could you have possibly double poured oil into the can on accident?
    Last edited by Chief775; Today at 06:35 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:32 PM #6
    quitb4Isit
    quitb4Isit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Location
    Whitelaw WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    4

    Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs

    Not sure on how many hours....premix 50:1....no on the double pour of oil although I wish it was that easy....the ski ran great I fell off then the issue started I know the exact moment it happened.....seems weird how sudden it happened!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 