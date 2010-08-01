Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Whitelaw WI Age 28 Posts 4 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs, fires great with fresh plugs shut the machine off pull out plugs and they are so wet that they it fire. 140/150 for compression looking for some help on what could be causing this! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 54 Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs What have you done to the engine/carb? is anything new or rebuilt? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Whitelaw WI Age 28 Posts 4 Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs No all stock have not done anything I have put about 5 gallons through it after have been being fogged for the year #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 54 Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs I would check your reeds #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 54 Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs How much time is on the motor? what pre-mix ratio are you using? compression difference is getting toward the limit. could be time for re-ring and possibly honing. could you have possibly double poured oil into the can on accident? Last edited by Chief775; Today at 06:35 PM . #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Whitelaw WI Age 28 Posts 4 Re: 2004 superjet fouls fresh plugs Not sure on how many hours....premix 50:1....no on the double pour of oil although I wish it was that easy....the ski ran great I fell off then the issue started I know the exact moment it happened.....seems weird how sudden it happened! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

