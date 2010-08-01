Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 800 SXR Engine, TBM Flywheel, Exhaust Etc. #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 719 Kawasaki 800 SXR Engine, TBM Flywheel, Exhaust Etc. I have a really clean used Kawasaki 800 SXR Motor for sale.



Comes with the following:

*Engine custom painted Kawasaki Lime green

*OEM SXR cylinder Head

*OEM 800 SXR Cylinder and cases

*Hot rods crankshaft

*Wiseco Pistons

*OEM SXR bedplate

*Starter

*OEM Stock exhaust

*Flywheel cover with stator

*Bendix

*Throttle cable bracket

*Crankshaft side coupler and coupler cover

*Cases have been tapped for dual pulse lines

*TBM Billet Non Charging flywheel



Engine was in my personal, well kept full limited race ski before upgrading to a new 1100 Bullet V2.5. Engine has approx. 30-35 hours on it and was running perfectly prior to disassembly and part out. The TBM flywheel was bought brand new, used for 1 race and the bendix failed and beat up the flywheel a bit. All cosmetic as the flywheel works perfectly but want to disclose any issues I know with it and has been priced accordingly. OEM head and exhaust are really clean units taken off from skis that upgraded to aftermarket parts.



Just need your own ebox and carbs and you are ready to go.



Price: $1250 Includes SHIPPING in US.



