|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.
Looking for some clarification here. I need to know if a big pin stator will work on a small pin(ie- putting a '96 stator into a '93 small pin ski). If not, what else is needed in order to make it work?
-
I dream skis
Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.
As long as its not from a ZXI. The stator will work.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.
Is your stator a five or seven wire ? Early will need seven wire type , check connectors at e box to verify
-
Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.
What I have seen is as long as it's not from a ZXI you should be fine. I really hope so as I have a 98 STS stator coming in. I sure hope it works!
Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.
The 92 - 95 small pin stators are known to fail, spiratically at first then totally. The big pin stators never had that issue, problem is that the only way you can tell them apart is the green covers. The first big pin stators were grey but look identical to the earlier ones. The only other difference is the length of the wiring, the couches had a longer set of wires because of the ebox location.
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules