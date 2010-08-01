Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 408 Blog Entries 1 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility. Looking for some clarification here. I need to know if a big pin stator will work on a small pin(ie- putting a '96 stator into a '93 small pin ski). If not, what else is needed in order to make it work? #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 626 Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility. As long as its not from a ZXI. The stator will work. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 493 Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility. Is your stator a five or seven wire ? Early will need seven wire type , check connectors at e box to verify #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 24 Posts 133 Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility. What I have seen is as long as it's not from a ZXI you should be fine. I really hope so as I have a 98 STS stator coming in. I sure hope it works!



Sent from my SM-G930W8 using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,038 Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility. The 92 - 95 small pin stators are known to fail, spiratically at first then totally. The big pin stators never had that issue, problem is that the only way you can tell them apart is the green covers. The first big pin stators were grey but look identical to the earlier ones. The only other difference is the length of the wiring, the couches had a longer set of wires because of the ebox location.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules