  Today, 04:00 PM
    Muffin
    Muffin
    750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.

    Looking for some clarification here. I need to know if a big pin stator will work on a small pin(ie- putting a '96 stator into a '93 small pin ski). If not, what else is needed in order to make it work?
  Today, 04:21 PM
    2strokesmoke
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.

    As long as its not from a ZXI. The stator will work.
  Today, 04:29 PM
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.

    Is your stator a five or seven wire ? Early will need seven wire type , check connectors at e box to verify
  Today, 04:32 PM
    slantedpillow
    Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.

    What I have seen is as long as it's not from a ZXI you should be fine. I really hope so as I have a 98 STS stator coming in. I sure hope it works!

  Today, 05:07 PM
    BLRider
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Re: 750 stator big pin and small pin compatibility.

    The 92 - 95 small pin stators are known to fail, spiratically at first then totally. The big pin stators never had that issue, problem is that the only way you can tell them apart is the green covers. The first big pin stators were grey but look identical to the earlier ones. The only other difference is the length of the wiring, the couches had a longer set of wires because of the ebox location.
    Reply With Quote
