Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: how many a minute #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location The netherlands Age 30 Posts 443 how many a minute does someone know how many litres a minute a rxp 215 jetpump can push at 80km/h?



or how to calculate it? Live hard or die by trying



X2-750sp



BRAAAAAP



X2-1100 build up next ..... #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 417 Re: how many a minute If you know what the engine rpm's are at 80 km/h , you can use:



To find the output flow of a hydraulic pump, use this pump flow formula:

Flow (GPM) = (RPM x Disp) / 231



RPM = Rotations Per Minute



Disp = Pump Displacement in Cubic Inches (Displacement (D)– For a positive displacement pump it is the theoretical volume per revolution of the pump shaft. Calculation methods and terminology may differ between different types of positive displacement pumps.)



GPM = Gallons Per Minute



Example: The output flow of a pump spinning at a rate of 2000rpm

with a displacement of 2.75 cubic inches:



Flow (GPM) = (2000 x 2.75) / 231



Calculated out this gives an output flow of 23.81GPM

(rounded to the nearest 100th)



This will get you started. Maybe call TU Delft University of Technology in Holland for help finding Displacement Volume...or Solas or Skat-Trak

