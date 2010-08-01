|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1991 Yamaha Superjet 650
1991 Yamaha Superjet 650. New SBT complete top end. Pistons, rings, and cylinder. Only 20 hours on it. Solas 9/16 Prop, footholds, scupper valve, blowsion nozzle, and new paint and Yamaha decals. 150 psi compression in both cylinders. Runs perfect. $2000 OBO!
00707_dsysCKaFPfu_600x450[1].jpg00U0U_g83faMS6wTk_600x450[1].jpg00N0N_7Z5J3QzdF2C_600x450[1].jpg00h0h_bWjPfKjamwJ_600x450[1].jpg00O0O_86iohxhFj4F_600x450[1].jpg
