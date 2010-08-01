Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS Rare/Vintage 1993 Team Yamaha / Busch World Cup Champions Poster #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 879 FS Rare/Vintage 1993 Team Yamaha / Busch World Cup Champions Poster eBay auction ends tonight at 9:15 pm EDT for a 1993 Team Yamaha / Busch World Cup Champions Racing Poster, featuring legends Chris MacClugage, Dustin Farthing, Tera Laho, Lloyd Burlew, Rob Flores and others, with all Team Yamaha champions of the Busch World Cup listed.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/192195597712



PosterYamahaWCWinners.JPG



This poster is in excellent condition with no rips or tears. Color printing remains bright without fading.



Bid with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.



$10 SHIPPING within the USA. International Shipping also available.



I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Posters are shipped in cardboard tubes so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.



Thanks for looking.

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



