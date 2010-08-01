Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 SPX 720 - Carb issue? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2006 Location Sherwood, WI Age 39 Posts 193 96 SPX 720 - Carb issue? This spring I finally changed out the old stock fuel lines with new fast flow fuel lines and rebuilt the carbs at the same time. Before that, I have never had a problem with this engine.



The engine idles perfecting on the hose and in the water. I have great exceleration up to about half throttle and then it bogs bad. I can't get over half throttle. When I open the throttle to full, it bogs and will pulse. I killed the motor at full throttle and pulled the plugs. The mag plug was absolutely dry and pto plug was wet. Help me understand what is going on? The engine is stock and the mag jug is being fed from the carb with the fuel pump, right? Can a fuel pump or high speed screw go bad? Do I have something else going on that I'm missing?



Thanks. Up Nort' Guy

96' SPX, 99' XPL, 2-87 Kawi 650 sx, 2 - Kawi X-2

