What's the going rate for 62t flywheel, cdi and stator Seeing as I just killed a 6r7 cdi opening it to mod, figured I'd feel out the 62t set up. Prob have a 6m6 at the shop but I'm not sure so I might be buying something either way

was going to delete the limiter



