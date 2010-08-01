pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:14 PM #1
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,126

    What's the going rate for 62t flywheel, cdi and stator

    Seeing as I just killed a 6r7 cdi opening it to mod, figured I'd feel out the 62t set up. Prob have a 6m6 at the shop but I'm not sure so I might be buying something either way

    was going to delete the limiter
    Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 02:14 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 