Conversion 1100 Kawasaki long block, custom ebox, Rad Dudes Bedplate

I have a good used Kawasaki 1100 complete long block with custom electrical box and Yamaha waveblaster rad dudes bed plate set up to be a complete drop in for anyone looking to do an 1100 waveblaster conversion (Can easily also be used in a Kawasaki SXR).



Comes with the following:

*Triple set of Mikuni 44mm carbs with custom intake manifold adapter plate, throttle bracket, triple set of Black Tornado Air filters with billet air filter adapters.

*Rad Dudes aluminum Bedplate for Blaster conversion.

*Billet driveline couplers.

*Milled OEM head to yeild approx. 140psi compression.

*Dry pipe modifications to OEM exhaust have already been performed.

*Complete Custom electrical box in a waterproof enclosure with clear cover, billet ebix fittings, and all known good internal components.

*Starter, Bendix, flywheel cover, flywheel etc. Everything you see in the pictures.



Complete setup taken out of a very clean blaster 1100 that went back to spec class but has had very little use prior. Complete setup, just drop in, hook up your fuel line, water lines, battery, and go. Can't get much easier than that.



Price $2200 includes shipping in US

I accept PayPal, but must pay the 3% fee or send as friends/family.



Located in Largo, Florida 33773

You can message me here, or call/text me at (727) 417-0765.

KIMG0118.JPG (1.99 MB, 3 views) KIMG0117.JPG (2.00 MB, 2 views)

KIMG0117.JPG (2.00 MB, 2 views) KIMG0115.JPG (1.47 MB, 2 views)

KIMG0115.JPG (1.47 MB, 2 views) KIMG0114.JPG (1.90 MB, 1 views)

KIMG0114.JPG (1.90 MB, 1 views) KIMG0113.JPG (2.12 MB, 2 views)

KIMG0113.JPG (2.12 MB, 2 views) KIMG0112.JPG (1.89 MB, 1 views)

KIMG0112.JPG (1.89 MB, 1 views) KIMG0110.JPG (2.14 MB, 1 views)

KIMG0110.JPG (2.14 MB, 1 views) KIMG01.JPG (1.93 MB, 1 views)

Last edited by Jetrace19; Today at 01:46 PM .

Any interest in seperating the bed plate and drive couplers?.



Sorry, not going to separate at this time.

