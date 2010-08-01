Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Overheated my new JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 37 Overheated my new JS550 Finished my winter build and took it out this weekend. I had the bilge pump and cooling lines mixed up at the hull penetrations so I got no cooling water at all. It ran for maybe 30-45 seconds while I started to pull it out of the no wake. Started to feel it losing power while I was giving it gas and it got over rich (I was tuning a new carb) and overheated and it either died or I killed it, don't remember. Pulled it out and hood was full of steam, hot, etc.



I ended up starting it later back at my cabin and it ran healthy on the hose. Cracked it open and everything looks good inside. No bad scoring or anything like that. I had just done a full engine rebuild including new crank, bore .5mm over, new pistons, shaved head, etc. I was just going to do a new head/base gasket and call it good since I can't detect any damage at all. Any reason I really need to do more? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 161 Re: Overheated my new JS550 can you run it on the hose for a few minutes to verify that you've got pisser cooling flow? #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,240 Re: Overheated my new JS550 call it good. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 37 Re: Overheated my new JS550 Confirmed proper flow running it on the hose



Unfortunately when I was doing that on Saturday I ended up killing it while still on the hose and didn't shut it off in time. Got all the water out and have fogging oil on the internal surfaces. Pulling it all apart tonight to make sure I'm good. This entire build has been 2 steps forward 1 step back

