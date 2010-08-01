Finished my winter build and took it out this weekend. I had the bilge pump and cooling lines mixed up at the hull penetrations so I got no cooling water at all. It ran for maybe 30-45 seconds while I started to pull it out of the no wake. Started to feel it losing power while I was giving it gas and it got over rich (I was tuning a new carb) and overheated and it either died or I killed it, don't remember. Pulled it out and hood was full of steam, hot, etc.
I ended up starting it later back at my cabin and it ran healthy on the hose. Cracked it open and everything looks good inside. No bad scoring or anything like that. I had just done a full engine rebuild including new crank, bore .5mm over, new pistons, shaved head, etc. I was just going to do a new head/base gasket and call it good since I can't detect any damage at all. Any reason I really need to do more?