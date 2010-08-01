|
Aquatrax f12x Gauge Display looks like crap!
Hi Guys -
I have a 2004 Aquatrax f12x and my gauge cluster looks terrible and old. Over time it got scratched up and the plastic face got faded. I have not torn into it yet, but I am guessing that this is a common problem. What is the fix? I see a lot of gauge clusters for sale on eBay, but I dont need the whole cluster - I just need my 'glass' to not look cloudy. Should I try one of those headlight polish things on it?
TIA.
