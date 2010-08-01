Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aquatrax f12x Gauge Display looks like crap! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Seattle Age 36 Posts 15 Aquatrax f12x Gauge Display looks like crap! Hi Guys -



I have a 2004 Aquatrax f12x and my gauge cluster looks terrible and old. Over time it got scratched up and the plastic face got faded. I have not torn into it yet, but I am guessing that this is a common problem. What is the fix? I see a lot of gauge clusters for sale on eBay, but I dont need the whole cluster - I just need my 'glass' to not look cloudy. Should I try one of those headlight polish things on it?



TIA. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules