Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: jetskiparts.com #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 407 Blog Entries 1 jetskiparts.com Curious if anyone has had experience with this site? My dad is looking to replace his stator, coil and cdi for his 750sx and I'm curious on the quality of parts or any customer service dealings anyone may have experienced. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules