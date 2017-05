Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 polaris sltx fuel gauge not working, help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Quesnel BC Age 40 Posts 15 97 polaris sltx fuel gauge not working, help all my gauge does is show one bar and the low fuel level red light blinks, what should i check first? is this common? what can i do to fix it? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules