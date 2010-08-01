|
|
-
Do I need to rebuild acclerator pump??
I have 2 2001 gp1200rs'. I have rebuild all the carbs and the skis run good for the most part. I am starting to have a hard start condition on 1 of them. I was watching the fuel lines while trying to get it started and I noticed after 4 or 5 pump of the throttle, the acclerator pump line was empty. It does this on the easily started ski, so I don't know if it's an issue, just asking......do I need to replace the acclerator pump diaphram?? Should it squirt fuel non stop like a primer with the ski not running or will it just squirt fuel until the pump body is empty
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Do I need to rebuild acclerator pump??
Will only fill up if ski is running. So your pump is fine.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules