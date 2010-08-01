pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:58 AM #1
    DirtysideDown
    DirtysideDown is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2003
    Location
    Queen Creek, AZ
    Age
    35
    Posts
    85

    Do I need to rebuild acclerator pump??

    I have 2 2001 gp1200rs'. I have rebuild all the carbs and the skis run good for the most part. I am starting to have a hard start condition on 1 of them. I was watching the fuel lines while trying to get it started and I noticed after 4 or 5 pump of the throttle, the acclerator pump line was empty. It does this on the easily started ski, so I don't know if it's an issue, just asking......do I need to replace the acclerator pump diaphram?? Should it squirt fuel non stop like a primer with the ski not running or will it just squirt fuel until the pump body is empty
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:39 PM #2
    Dave in DE
    Dave in DE is offline
    PWCToday Regular Dave in DE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    slower lower Delaware
    Age
    53
    Posts
    82

    Re: Do I need to rebuild acclerator pump??

    Will only fill up if ski is running. So your pump is fine.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 