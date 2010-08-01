Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Do I need to rebuild acclerator pump?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2003 Location Queen Creek, AZ Age 35 Posts 85 Do I need to rebuild acclerator pump?? I have 2 2001 gp1200rs'. I have rebuild all the carbs and the skis run good for the most part. I am starting to have a hard start condition on 1 of them. I was watching the fuel lines while trying to get it started and I noticed after 4 or 5 pump of the throttle, the acclerator pump line was empty. It does this on the easily started ski, so I don't know if it's an issue, just asking......do I need to replace the acclerator pump diaphram?? Should it squirt fuel non stop like a primer with the ski not running or will it just squirt fuel until the pump body is empty #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 53 Posts 82 Re: Do I need to rebuild acclerator pump?? Will only fill up if ski is running. So your pump is fine. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules