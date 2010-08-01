Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Question about CV carb kits #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2009 Location Central Tx. Posts 553 Question about CV carb kits Have a 900 STX with CV carbs on them. Been using aftermkt primer to squirt gas down the carbs to get it started. Primer pump crapped out on me the other day and without it i cant get it started. This happened at the lake. As a stop gap...i installed a bulb primer in line to force gas to the carbs...but it did no good. I could see gas flowing thru the new fuel filter(with each squeeze) but the engine would not start for nothing (yes its firing...plug i checked was brown and dry=no gas). I'm assuming the pulse pump is the issue because forcing gas to it does no good...its not feeding the carbs. Carb Kits for CV carbs appear to have the parts to service the pulse pump right?...at least from the looks of it. So if i want to kit all three carbs, i will automatically get parts for 3 pulse pumps too?...even thou it has one one. I also have a 1100 with the same setup and the primer pump has more or less pooped out on it(works maybe 10% of the time)...however choking it and laying into the starter for 20-30 sec...it will eventually start without priming it. Thanks Last edited by PEVO; Today at 10:59 AM . ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1998 1100 STX Stock

-------------------------------------------

Pre-mix, Fuel Primer & keyed battery disconnect installed



2000 900 STX Stock

-------------------------------------------

Pre-mix, Fuel Primer & keyed battery disconnect installed Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules