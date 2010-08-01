pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #1
    PLD
    UMI aluminum handle pole (stock length) 750 800 sx sxi sxr

    Bought a hull with this pole on it, comes just how it looks. has two busted off bolts that need to be drilled out as you can see in the pictures.

    $180 shipped.

    Im not on here too often so please PM me for a quicker response.

    umipole.jpgumipole2.jpgumipole3.jpgumipole4.jpgumipole5.jpg

    thanks so much!
    Pole link: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=422522
    Patches     ski - looks like a 550...
  2. Yesterday, 11:57 PM #2
    josh977
    Re: UMI aluminum handle pole (stock length) 750 800 sx sxi sxr

    Doesn't look like a umi

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
