Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 died, no spark. what fried? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location California Age 32 Posts 6 JS550 died, no spark. what fried? New to me js550. Rebuilt the carb and she ran. Took it out today and did maybe 5 minutes on smooth water feeling out the carb settings. Came back in and made some adjustments and went out again. A boat had just crossed where I was so I hit the wake, soon as I did ski died and would not fire again. Got it home and its got no spark. I noticed that at some point the previous owner used crimp splices on the harness going from the ebox to the motor... that was sitting in the bottom of the ski in a bit of water. I'm assuming that bundle got wet and shorted out. What is likely to have fried? Hoping I dont have to replace the whole ebox?IMG_20170529_174827025_HDR.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,268 Re: JS550 died, no spark. what fried? Most likely the Excitor coil. Unhook stator from e-box and ohms test. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

