js440 no spark / stop relay
long story short, i was not getting any spark. I tore everything apart to find the stop relay was faulty.
I discovered this by disconnecting the black wire going from the relay to the CDI/Ignitor.
i read that the relay just makes the stop button kill the engine without having to hold it. Since I don't mind holding the button to kill the engine, can I bypass the relay and wire the switch to directly ground the CDI?
attached is the pic of the ebox, the wire disconnected and the relay.
IMG_20170529_125532809.jpg
Re: js440 no spark / stop relay
Yes, you can wire around it, I've done it a few times.
