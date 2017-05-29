pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 09:30 PM #1
    sadegs
    sadegs is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Lexington
    Posts
    5

    js440 no spark / stop relay

    long story short, i was not getting any spark. I tore everything apart to find the stop relay was faulty.

    I discovered this by disconnecting the black wire going from the relay to the CDI/Ignitor.

    i read that the relay just makes the stop button kill the engine without having to hold it. Since I don't mind holding the button to kill the engine, can I bypass the relay and wire the switch to directly ground the CDI?

    attached is the pic of the ebox, the wire disconnected and the relay.

    IMG_20170529_125532809.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:23 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,268

    Re: js440 no spark / stop relay

    Yes, you can wire around it, I've done it a few times.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 