long story short, i was not getting any spark. I tore everything apart to find the stop relay was faulty.



I discovered this by disconnecting the black wire going from the relay to the CDI/Ignitor.



i read that the relay just makes the stop button kill the engine without having to hold it. Since I don't mind holding the button to kill the engine, can I bypass the relay and wire the switch to directly ground the CDI?



attached is the pic of the ebox, the wire disconnected and the relay.



Yes, you can wire around it, I've done it a few times.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

