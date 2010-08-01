Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,268 My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! Apparently one of my customers has a working time machine..........I mean, he MUST have.............where else could you get a mint pair of these except for in 1991??!!





Actually he bought these brand new from the dealer and has had them ever since. Attached Images vxr650 003.jpg (1,014.4 KB, 23 views)

vxr650 003.jpg (1,014.4 KB, 23 views) vxr650 002.jpg (1.24 MB, 21 views)

vxr650 002.jpg (1.24 MB, 21 views) vxr650 001.jpg (1.31 MB, 15 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2011 Location New Mexico Age 37 Posts 40 Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! Very nice. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,486 Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! I dont know if you are bragging or complaining.



LOL #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Alberta Canada Posts 12 Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! Those are beautiful. Make mine look like leftovers 😎

They for sale?



Sent from my SM-T800 using Tapatalk 91 Yamaha VXR

92 14' Boston Whaler Rage w/ Yamaha 650 6R8 drive

99 Yamaha Kodiak 4x4 ATV

07 Smokercraft Ultima 172 w/ Merc 115

05 Dodge Dually 5.9 to pull it all!

Old Farts Club member for Life #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 53 Posts 79 Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! very nice, they most definitely are garage kept. no rust on trailer either.

they make my 2 look like junkyard finds. fun riding ski though. light easy to through around. #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,342 Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! Cool??? Vxr, correct? 650 or 701? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,268 Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by



LOL I dont know if you are bragging or complaining.LOL



VXR 650. Capable of reaching face blistering speeds of up to 39mph!!! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#8 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2011 Location Dallas tx Posts 1,482 Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!! ole reliable 2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods

1996 Xp Resurrected july 2014/SOLD 2016

1991 Kawi 750cc Big pin Twin Carb Sport Cruiser Custom (Resurrected Feb 2015 completed June 2015)

2000 XP Saved Spring 2016- Resurrected July 2016 as new

2002 Seadoo ISLANDIA/Sold

