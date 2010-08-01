pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:41 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,268

    My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!

    Apparently one of my customers has a working time machine..........I mean, he MUST have.............where else could you get a mint pair of these except for in 1991??!!


    Actually he bought these brand new from the dealer and has had them ever since.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Yesterday, 09:52 PM #2
    oddballs41
    oddballs41 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    37
    Posts
    40

    Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!

    Very nice.
  Yesterday, 10:07 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,486

    Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!

    I dont know if you are bragging or complaining.

    LOL
  Yesterday, 10:31 PM #4
    FishinSam
    FishinSam is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Alberta Canada
    Posts
    12

    Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!

    Those are beautiful. Make mine look like leftovers 😎
    They for sale?

    Sent from my SM-T800 using Tapatalk
    91 Yamaha VXR
    92 14' Boston Whaler Rage w/ Yamaha 650 6R8 drive
    99 Yamaha Kodiak 4x4 ATV
    07 Smokercraft Ultima 172 w/ Merc 115
    05 Dodge Dually 5.9 to pull it all!
    Old Farts Club member for Life
  Yesterday, 10:55 PM #5
    Dave in DE
    Dave in DE is offline
    PWCToday Regular Dave in DE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    slower lower Delaware
    Age
    53
    Posts
    79

    Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!

    very nice, they most definitely are garage kept. no rust on trailer either.
    they make my 2 look like junkyard finds. fun riding ski though. light easy to through around.
  Yesterday, 11:02 PM #6
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    5,342

    Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!

    Cool??? Vxr, correct? 650 or 701?
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

  Yesterday, 11:14 PM #7
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,268

    Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    I dont know if you are bragging or complaining.

LOL

    LOL
    Bragging I guess. Just never see the minty fresh oldies, once in a blue moon.

    VXR 650. Capable of reaching face blistering speeds of up to 39mph!!!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 12:56 AM #8
    sea-one
    sea-one is online now
    Top Dog sea-one's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Dallas tx
    Posts
    1,482

    Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!

    ole reliable
    2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods
    1996 Xp Resurrected july 2014/SOLD 2016
    1991 Kawi 750cc Big pin Twin Carb Sport Cruiser Custom (Resurrected Feb 2015 completed June 2015)
    2000 XP Saved Spring 2016- Resurrected July 2016 as new
    2002 Seadoo ISLANDIA/Sold
    CANDoo Pro system
