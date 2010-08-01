PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!
Apparently one of my customers has a working time machine..........I mean, he MUST have.............where else could you get a mint pair of these except for in 1991??!!
Actually he bought these brand new from the dealer and has had them ever since.
Attached Images
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!
I dont know if you are bragging or complaining.
LOL
Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!
Those are beautiful. Make mine look like leftovers 😎
They for sale?
Sent from my SM-T800 using Tapatalk
91 Yamaha VXR
92 14' Boston Whaler Rage w/ Yamaha 650 6R8 drive
99 Yamaha Kodiak 4x4 ATV
07 Smokercraft Ultima 172 w/ Merc 115
05 Dodge Dually 5.9 to pull it all!
Old Farts Club member for Life
PWCToday Regular
Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!
very nice, they most definitely are garage kept. no rust on trailer either.
they make my 2 look like junkyard finds. fun riding ski though. light easy to through around.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!
Cool??? Vxr, correct? 650 or 701?
I'm only here to make you mad
I'll tell your girl you said "hi".
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!
Bragging I guess. Just never see the minty fresh oldies, once in a blue moon.
Originally Posted by
Grumpy Old Guy
I dont know if you are bragging or complaining.
LOL
VXR 650. Capable of reaching face blistering speeds of up to 39mph!!!
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Top Dog
Re: My customer has a TIME MACHINE!!
2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods
1996 Xp Resurrected july 2014/SOLD 2016
1991 Kawi 750cc Big pin Twin Carb Sport Cruiser Custom (Resurrected Feb 2015 completed June 2015)
2000 XP Saved Spring 2016- Resurrected July 2016 as new
2002 Seadoo ISLANDIA/Sold
CANDoo Pro system
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread.
(0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
You
may not post new threads You
may not post replies You
may not post attachments You
may not edit your posts
Forum Rules