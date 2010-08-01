|
Starting issue 750 motor
I took my 550/750 conversion out this weekend and it started acting up after awhile. It will not start when you push the start button, no click or anything. I took it home and ohm out the start stop switch and it gives me a reading everytime I hit the button. I put a meter on the positive side of the starter and one on the negative side of the battery and I hit the button. I should see 12 volts going to the starter if the reley is good right? Well there is nothing! After about 20 minutes I hit the button again and it fires up??? Try it a little bit later, nothing. Is there a way to check the reley? I'm leaning toward a bad solenoid. The reley is 22 years old!!
Thanks
Mike
