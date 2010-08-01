|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
750 zxi pipe fix
I bought a 97 zxi real cheap last year and I found out the the exhaust pipe has a nice size crack on the bottom of it and I'm guessing water froze and cracked it. ? It looks like on the bottom I can weld that back up its not all the way through, I'm guessing that's the water jacket, now the crack at the top goes all the way through into the pipe, If I weld that crack up water will still enter the bottom of the pipe. Is the pipe junk??
Mike
