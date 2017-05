Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1997 Zxi 1100 impeller thread direction? #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,756 Blog Entries 1 1997 Zxi 1100 impeller thread direction? Having a hell of a time getting this impeller off... Is it reverse threaded? Lefty tighty / righty loosely? triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Southcoast ma Age 56 Posts 26 Re: 1997 Zxi 1100 impeller thread direction? Threads are normal,prop gets stuck on shaft threads,sometimes the shaft breaks off #3 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,756 Blog Entries 1 Re: 1997 Zxi 1100 impeller thread direction? Well sh1t.. She is really fuking tight now then.. I figured it was reverse thread like yamaha... triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

