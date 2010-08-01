pxctoday

  Today, 07:17 PM
    Dnairn0055
    Dnairn0055 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Dnairn0055's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Westland, mi
    Posts
    21

    Help me understand the rev limiter bypass

    I need help understanding the removal of rev limiter process. I had purchased a 1985 js440 with 550 top end ski and bypass had been removed. I noticed that the pulse line has a little brass fitting with a small hole in the fuel line. Gas keeps leaking from this line where it connects to the carb. I have a Bn 44 mm carb. I have tryed a hose clamp after zip tie didn't work but still no luck. My question is why do I need this line if rev limiter is gone? Why little hole is brass pill? Couldn't I just block that line off? Why is gas even traveling through that line? Very confused. Thanks for input. Dan
  Today, 08:15 PM
    JEMJET
    JEMJET is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Southcoast ma
    Age
    56
    Posts
    26

    Re: Help me understand the rev limiter bypass

    That is your return line,fuel has to flow back to the tank,you can't block it off,the brass piece is a restrictor jet so too much gas doesn't flow back or your carb would run out of fuel.
