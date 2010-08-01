Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help me understand the rev limiter bypass #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Westland, mi Posts 21 Help me understand the rev limiter bypass I need help understanding the removal of rev limiter process. I had purchased a 1985 js440 with 550 top end ski and bypass had been removed. I noticed that the pulse line has a little brass fitting with a small hole in the fuel line. Gas keeps leaking from this line where it connects to the carb. I have a Bn 44 mm carb. I have tryed a hose clamp after zip tie didn't work but still no luck. My question is why do I need this line if rev limiter is gone? Why little hole is brass pill? Couldn't I just block that line off? Why is gas even traveling through that line? Very confused. Thanks for input. Dan #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Southcoast ma Age 56 Posts 26 Re: Help me understand the rev limiter bypass That is your return line,fuel has to flow back to the tank,you can't block it off,the brass piece is a restrictor jet so too much gas doesn't flow back or your carb would run out of fuel. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

