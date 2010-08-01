Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Installing westcoast baffled inline silincer with water fitting #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 383 Installing westcoast baffled inline silincer with water fitting Does anyone have Westcoast directions or first hand experience with installing a westcoast baffled inline silincer with the water fitting?

The baffles are open or facing towards the water injection fitting. The water injection is introduced behind the baffles so it's not sprayed directly into the center of the silincer it seems.



IMG_2928.JPGIMG_2930.JPGIMG_2931.JPG



I want to us this on my 550 Sx 750 swap I am finishing up. Exhaust setup will be WC exhaust manifold, WC pipe, WC 550 waterbox and then the WC silincer. I know my X2 with full WC exhaust setup is loud so I'd like to try to keep the noise down on this.

