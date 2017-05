Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Anyone knowledge of GT MFG inc billet controls #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 383 Anyone knowledge of GT MFG inc billet controls Has anyone ever used or have literature on GT MFG inc parts? I've got a billet bar mount electric trim &a stop button holder I'd like to know more about. It's for a Seadoo but I was going to try and use it for a Kawasaki set up possibly. IMG_2916.JPGIMG_2918.JPGIMG_2921.JPGIMG_2917.JPGIMG_2922.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,974 Re: Anyone knowledge of GT MFG inc billet controls I have one in billet black. The Seadoo VTS buttons (switches) fit in there. I wouldn't waste it on an off brander



In 97 the brand changed to "Coastal" #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 383 Re: Anyone knowledge of GT MFG inc billet controls Originally Posted by Matt Braley Originally Posted by



In 97 the brand changed to "Coastal" I have one in billet black. The Seadoo VTS buttons (switches) fit in there. I wouldn't waste it on an off branderIn 97 the brand changed to "Coastal" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules