Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Skat trak slim line 16/25 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Windsor Age 30 Posts 1 Skat trak slim line 16/25 Hello everyone. I'm working on a 96 Seadoo XP 800 I picked up for a steal. I have to remove the engine to change the front motor mount and I want to inspect the inside to make sure it's not going to blow up the first time I run it. It hasn't ran in years, however the entire grey box had water in it which leads me to assume the guy stored it with the nose down and water just sat. I have the exhaust and carbs off, the pistons look nearly new and the rotary valve still has oil on it and looks great. Anyways I was trying and failing to remove the pump (damn silicone) and the impeller and wear ring look pretty thrashed. I found a guy selling used impellers, trying to keep this cheap. It's a Skat Trak 16/25 super slimline that's just about brand new. It sounds like this would be seriously overpropping the machine and I want to make sure it I'm correct. I plan on leaving everything 100% stock as I'm very new to seadoos. I'm just hoping with a new prop wear ring a computer and carb rebuild, with new fuel and oil lines I can keep this relatively cheap. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2010 Location No. Colorado Age 61 Posts 2,452 Re: Skat trak slim line 16/25 Take a look at the application chart for impros.com or skattrak.com solas.com it will tell you the stock impeller for that ski. It will also have the modified and race applications. ﻿ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

