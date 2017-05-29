Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: ADA Racing 701 Complete Head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2009 Location Mi Age 29 Posts 45 ADA Racing 701 Complete Head I have a used ADA Racing billet head with 35cc domes with ADA Racing exhaust bracket with spacers and bolts. I used this for one season and ran a mix of 3 gallons race gas and 2 gallons of premium. The domes are in great condition and the head has some scratches but is in great condition. Asking $250.00 with free shipping.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 285 Re: ADA Racing 701 Complete Head Would you sell the pipe adapter separately?



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2009 Location Mi Age 29 Posts 45 Re: ADA Racing 701 Complete Head Yeah, I would sell it separate. $25 with free shipping.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 285 Re: ADA Racing 701 Complete Head I'll take it with the bolts and spacers needed pm me PayPal info thanks



