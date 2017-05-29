pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:22 PM #1
    ryno1355
    ADA Racing 701 Complete Head

    I have a used ADA Racing billet head with 35cc domes with ADA Racing exhaust bracket with spacers and bolts. I used this for one season and ran a mix of 3 gallons race gas and 2 gallons of premium. The domes are in great condition and the head has some scratches but is in great condition. Asking $250.00 with free shipping.


  2. Today, 02:30 PM #2
    crazycalito330
    Re: ADA Racing 701 Complete Head

    Would you sell the pipe adapter separately?

  3. Today, 03:40 PM #3
    ryno1355
    Re: ADA Racing 701 Complete Head

    Yeah, I would sell it separate. $25 with free shipping.


  4. Today, 04:18 PM #4
    crazycalito330
    Re: ADA Racing 701 Complete Head

    I'll take it with the bolts and spacers needed pm me PayPal info thanks

