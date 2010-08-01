pxctoday

  Today, 02:21 PM #1
    swab465
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    sonoma county
    Age
    31
    Posts
    30

    Pisser intermittent and steaming on 01' sj. Head gasket???

    Pisser on my superjet was working intermittent and extremely hot water coming out when it was working. When it was working, steam was coming out. Is this a head gasket issue?
  Today, 02:44 PM #2
    Dave in DE
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    slower lower Delaware
    Age
    53
    Posts
    78

    Re: Pisser intermittent and steaming on 01' sj. Head gasket???

    Sounds more like a restriction in your cooling feed line from pump. Look for obvious like a kink then check for mud dobber nest or small stone in hoses from pump to motor. Does it work right if your on the hose vs in water? Definitely over heating. Wouldn't ride till you find problem or you'll burn it up.
  Today, 02:48 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    414

    Re: Pisser intermittent and steaming on 01' sj. Head gasket???

    Very likely. A compression test will tell. If one cylinder is way low in compression, that's the one where the gasket is leaking water from cylinder block cooling passages into the cylinder bore.

    Then pull the cylinder head and look. The leak water and oil trails should be obvious as should any damage to the gasket.

    Water trails going into the cylinder. Oily trails going out of the cylinder.

    Check the cylinder head for warpage before reinstalling.

    Use Yamaha OEM Gasket for replacement.

    Cross torque to spec. Recheck compression. Go ride.

    Then re-torque after first 10 minutes of riding.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 