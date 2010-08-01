Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Pisser intermittent and steaming on 01' sj. Head gasket??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2006 Location sonoma county Age 31 Posts 30 Pisser intermittent and steaming on 01' sj. Head gasket??? Pisser on my superjet was working intermittent and extremely hot water coming out when it was working. When it was working, steam was coming out. Is this a head gasket issue? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 53 Posts 78 Re: Pisser intermittent and steaming on 01' sj. Head gasket??? Sounds more like a restriction in your cooling feed line from pump. Look for obvious like a kink then check for mud dobber nest or small stone in hoses from pump to motor. Does it work right if your on the hose vs in water? Definitely over heating. Wouldn't ride till you find problem or you'll burn it up. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 414 Re: Pisser intermittent and steaming on 01' sj. Head gasket??? Very likely. A compression test will tell. If one cylinder is way low in compression, that's the one where the gasket is leaking water from cylinder block cooling passages into the cylinder bore.



Then pull the cylinder head and look. The leak water and oil trails should be obvious as should any damage to the gasket.



Water trails going into the cylinder. Oily trails going out of the cylinder.



Check the cylinder head for warpage before reinstalling.



Use Yamaha OEM Gasket for replacement.



Cross torque to spec. Recheck compression. Go ride.



Then re-torque after first 10 minutes of riding. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:49 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) alaski Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules