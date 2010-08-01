|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Issues programming DESS to accept new keys
I had a customer come by this morning wanting a key programmed up, should not have been a problem, the Can Doo erased the keys , recognized the new key and programmed the ECU to accept it, except I never got two beeps, I tried multiple times with two new SBT keys, a new Atlantis key and an older Seadoo key off of my GTX SC.
Nothing, the only key that would work was the one they already had, has anyone else ever run into this ?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Issues programming DESS to accept new keys
What ski where you trying to program the key to ??
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Issues programming DESS to accept new keys
Two different skis , a 2007 RXT and a 2007 GTI.
