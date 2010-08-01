Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Issues programming DESS to accept new keys #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,085 Issues programming DESS to accept new keys I had a customer come by this morning wanting a key programmed up, should not have been a problem, the Can Doo erased the keys , recognized the new key and programmed the ECU to accept it, except I never got two beeps, I tried multiple times with two new SBT keys, a new Atlantis key and an older Seadoo key off of my GTX SC.



Nothing, the only key that would work was the one they already had, has anyone else ever run into this ? Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

What ski where you trying to program the key to ??

Two different skis , a 2007 RXT and a 2007 GTI.

