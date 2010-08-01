pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:00 PM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,085

    Issues programming DESS to accept new keys

    I had a customer come by this morning wanting a key programmed up, should not have been a problem, the Can Doo erased the keys , recognized the new key and programmed the ECU to accept it, except I never got two beeps, I tried multiple times with two new SBT keys, a new Atlantis key and an older Seadoo key off of my GTX SC.

    Nothing, the only key that would work was the one they already had, has anyone else ever run into this ?
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:53 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,485

    Re: Issues programming DESS to accept new keys

    What ski where you trying to program the key to ??
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 01:54 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:10 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,085

    Re: Issues programming DESS to accept new keys

    Two different skis , a 2007 RXT and a 2007 GTI.
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 