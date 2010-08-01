|
650/750 conversion
So I finished my '89 650SX with '93 750SS small pin conversion.
I used the stock 750 Ebox and the stock 650 exhaust. I also left the stock CDK II carb. Trying to keep it as stock and reliable as possible.
it starts right up, but I have to prime it with some fuel and use the choke. It will only run without the choke at high rpm. The carb is freshly rebuilt and I have triple checked that i did it right. Also rechecked all jets and passages and they seem clear.
It seems like it's not getting enough fuel. I pulled the return line and put it in a water bottle and while running, fuel just dribbles out. Is that normal?
I am planning on installing a primer kit and bailing the choke, but right now I don't know if that will help as it only will idle with the choke on.
Any suggestions are appreciated.
