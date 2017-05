Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F.S. Sale Price Solas YB-CD 13/17 Yam SJ impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,376 F.S. Sale Price Solas YB-CD 13/17 Yam SJ impeller Save $60



This is a Solas YB-CD13/17 Concord impeller, For Yamaha Super Jet 1990-2007 Stock to Limited Bolt on modifications. This impeller has had our Watcon Blue Print service performed ($50 value) This is Re- Pitched, balanced, and Lab Finished. This impeller was used for testing purposes ONLY and has less than 1 hour run time. It is MINT just like new. This is a SPECIAL one time sale offer, in the event of multiple orders,* first to order, and pay will get impeller. Thank you



You can see / order here;



https://www.watcon.com/concord

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules