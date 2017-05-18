2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000
2001 seadoo rxx $2000 firm. Runs great.pipes cracked but have repaired. 20-25 hours on new topend. Will trade for clean yamaha pwc like for local pickup you can test ride befor you pay. Has all the parts that came on it e-mail for pics
juliemiller610@gmail.com 336-964-6928 20170518_165959.jpg
I don't know which is more confusing; the fact you listed it as sold in your previous thread, or that you continue making new threads about the same ski.
He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up.
Dam jet skiers
He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up.
Give me a deal I can't refuse. I'll have a U-ship guy coordinating with you soon.
He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up.
I'd take Matt up on this. One guy who aint gonna stroke ya.
Give me a deal I can't refuse. I'll have a U-ship guy coordinating with you soon.
