Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Badin lake nc Age 48 Posts 8 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000 2001 seadoo rxx $2000 firm. Runs great.pipes cracked but have repaired. 20-25 hours on new topend. Will trade for clean yamaha pwc like for local pickup you can test ride befor you pay. Has all the parts that came on it e-mail for pics juliemiller610@gmail.com 336-964-692820170518_165959.jpg Attached Images 20170513_124704.jpg (2.07 MB, 10 views) #2 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 817 Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000 I don't know which is more confusing; the fact you listed it as sold in your previous thread, or that you continue making new threads about the same ski. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Badin lake nc Age 48 Posts 8 Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000 He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Villa Rica Age 51 Posts 30 Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000 Originally Posted by badinllakenc Originally Posted by He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,971 Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000 Originally Posted by badinllakenc Originally Posted by He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up. #6 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 817 Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000 Originally Posted by Matt Braley Originally Posted by Give me a deal I can't refuse. I'll have a U-ship guy coordinating with you soon. Last edited by Alter Ego Trip; Today at 09:58 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules