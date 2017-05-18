pxctoday

  Today, 08:24 PM #1
    badinllakenc
    2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000

    2001 seadoo rxx $2000 firm. Runs great.pipes cracked but have repaired. 20-25 hours on new topend. Will trade for clean yamaha pwc like for local pickup you can test ride befor you pay. Has all the parts that came on it e-mail for pics juliemiller610@gmail.com 336-964-692820170518_165959.jpg
  Today, 08:52 PM #2
    Alter Ego Trip
    Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000

    I don't know which is more confusing; the fact you listed it as sold in your previous thread, or that you continue making new threads about the same ski.
  Today, 09:02 PM #3
    badinllakenc
    Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000

    He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up.
  Today, 09:05 PM #4
    ricrude716
    Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000

    Quote Originally Posted by badinllakenc View Post
    He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up.
    Dam jet skiers
  Today, 09:47 PM #5
    Matt Braley
    Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000

    Quote Originally Posted by badinllakenc View Post
    He guy said he was going to pick it up today, but never showed up.
    Give me a deal I can't refuse. I'll have a U-ship guy coordinating with you soon.
  Today, 09:58 PM #6
    Alter Ego Trip
    Re: 2001 seadoo rxx for sale $2000

    Quote Originally Posted by Matt Braley View Post
    Give me a deal I can't refuse. I'll have a U-ship guy coordinating with you soon.
    I'd take Matt up on this. One guy who aint gonna stroke ya.
