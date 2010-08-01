|
|
-
Engine overheat limiter question
Hey guys,
I recently swapped a Yamaha 701 motor into my old JS440 hull, with the help of a Rhass kit. It was real easy, fits pretty well, and makes the ski a ton of fun. The only problem I am running into is the overheat limiter kicking in after a ride or two.
If I leave the boat sit ashore for 10-15 minutes or so, and then get back on to ride again, the engine is hot and I am limited to 3k rpm or so, which is not enough to get on plane. So I have to fight the old, unsteady 440 hull long enough to get some fresh cooling water through until the head cools back down, at which point I can ride all I like without any overheating issue. I also think the smaller 440 hull is holding more heat than the Waverunner hull it came out of.
I installed a pilot tee where the water enters the head and ran it out the side of the hull, and water flow is perfect all the time. I think its just heating up the water that sits in the head after I shut the motor off.
So, whats my best option? I don't want to disconnect the overheat incase something does go wrong, but I read that maybe I could get a higher temperature sensor. Or could I put a restriction somewhere to slow the water flow and get more cooling effect when I'm riding? I'm not sure of the water flow on this motor, I guess it exits the head and goes into the exhaust.
What do you guys think?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules