Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi Lanyard alternative ?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Age 43 Posts 41 Kawi Lanyard alternative ?? Don't use the lanyard on my sxr but I have a couple inexperienced people that use my ski that do so I can't modify my stop button permanently.

Used to wrap the lanyard around the handle bars.. tried a rubber band with just the clip.. no matter what I do it still gets knocked out sometimes. Drives me nuts!! Has anybode made/found something that would work and stay in? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,312 Re: Kawi Lanyard alternative ?? You are an idiot. Use the fukking lanyard. I would drown you on the ramp in a heart beat.



You could always learn how to ride, seeing as out of 17 skis, I've never "always knocked out" my lanyard.



It's for safety, you dikwad. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 04:21 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Age 43 Posts 41 Re: Kawi Lanyard alternative ?? Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by You are an idiot. Use the fukking lanyard. I would drown you on the ramp in a heart beat.



You could always learn how to ride, seeing as out of 17 skis, I've never "always knocked out" my lanyard.



It's for safety, you dikwad. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,312 Re: Kawi Lanyard alternative ?? Yeah, I'm the idiot here? You "freestyle" with an sxr?

Get a clue, a$$hole.



It's still a safety thing, regardless of a 92' ski not coming equipped.



You are a clueless a$$wipe that should have been snuffed at age 8.



Good luck here, lady. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules