951 carb rpm question
Ok build was a success and all broken in now. Took it out for a first true ride yesterday and I'm only getting to 6,900rpm. I was told you can tweak it up to 7,200 that's where the limiter hits. I'm just wondering what adjustments I can do yo try and reach that. Pulls really freaking hard all the way up to that.
Back story on ski.
It is a 2000 RX 951 carb. It has a fresh top end and has had 3 tanks of gradually lower premix on top of the factory injection. It has a Miller head with 49cc pg domes, 97.5 gsxl pipe and manifold, resonator removed, correct mxz800 reeds with reed spacers, miller intake with injection installed ( no boost bottle), prok arresters, 167.5 mains, 95 slows with no accelerator pumps, solas 15/20, and xp intake with single center scoop.
Im thinking my first try is going back to the rx intake so the pump isn't getting so loaded.
Any input on this is greatly appreciated
Re: 951 carb rpm question
Water box has also been adjusted from 2-4 turns at 1/2 turn increments with very little change.
Re: 951 carb rpm question
You could lose the waterbox cover and drop about 12 pounds, might help.
Did you bypass the resonator/baffle?
Re: 951 carb rpm question
Yeah I already took that rubber cover off and removed the resonators.
