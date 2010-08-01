pxctoday

  Today, 12:01 PM
    Sc98cbra
    Sc98cbra is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Charleston, SC
    Age
    26
    Posts
    10

    Adjust fuel ratio 97 waveblaster 2

    Hello all,

    Need help with adjusting the fuel in my jet ski. I think it needs to be more rich. The ski overheats when riding at higher speeds, and occasionally bogs (as if it doesn't want to take off). The ski pees fine out of both holes. Idles ok

    I don't know where the screws are to adjust the fuel ratio. Also, are their multiple ones?
  Today, 12:50 PM
    ccm
    ccm is online now
    PWCToday Newbie ccm's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Ottawa Canada
    Posts
    38

    Re: Adjust fuel ratio 97 waveblaster 2

    check for flow restriction in exhaust manifold first. How do the spark plugs and cylinders look?
