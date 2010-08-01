Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Adjust fuel ratio 97 waveblaster 2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Charleston, SC Age 26 Posts 10 Adjust fuel ratio 97 waveblaster 2 Hello all,



Need help with adjusting the fuel in my jet ski. I think it needs to be more rich. The ski overheats when riding at higher speeds, and occasionally bogs (as if it doesn't want to take off). The ski pees fine out of both holes. Idles ok



I don't know where the screws are to adjust the fuel ratio. Also, are their multiple ones?

Re: Adjust fuel ratio 97 waveblaster 2
check for flow restriction in exhaust manifold first. How do the spark plugs and cylinders look?

